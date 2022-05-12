Another pair of accolades for Home Hardware

For the second year in a row, Home Hardware is recognized as the most-trusted home retailer in Canada in the 2022 Gustavson Brand Trust Index.

The Gustavson Brand Trust Index is an annual survey conducted at the University of Victoria to measure various dimensions of trust that contribute to how likely customers are to recommend the brand to others they know. This was the eighth annual index.

The index measures brand trust overall, authenticity, belief in whether the company performs its core functions well, perceptions on how well the company interacts with customers, and how likely a customer is going to recommend the brand to others.

Home Hardware is considered the most trusted brand in the home, office and hardware category, for the second year in a row.

When asked what’s in the company’s secret trustworthiness sauce, chief marketing officer Laura Baker said via email, “Home Hardware has a long-standing reputation for building communities and helping people and this extends throughout our entire organization and dealer network,” she said.

“Here’s How is our tagline but it’s really a brand promise: we’ll help you. We strive to deliver on this promise every time a customer walks into their local Home Hardware or shops with us online. We’ve built this trust with customers over the past 58 years, and it is truly the driving force behind our success.”

Researchers at the University of Victoria surveyed more than 9,000 Canadians about 402 brands both national and global.

Home Hardware was also recognized this week for the 10th consecutive year with Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation, retaining its Platinum Club status.

The award recognizes the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million that demonstrate leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth.

“It is an honour to once again be named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies. The strength of Home Hardware lies in ensuring talent and culture remains a competitive advantage,” said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited, in a release.

Founded in St. Jacobs in 1964, Home Hardware has grown to become Canada’s largest dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores across the country.

Last year, Home Hardware dealers worked hard to keep staff, customers and communities safe, and stores continued to offer alternative shopping solutions such as curbside pick-up, call-and-collect, and delivery of online orders. The company also marked several important milestones such as the acquisition of Patrick Morin Inc. with Groupe Turcotte, the implementation of a new state-of-the-art warehouse management system in St. Jacobs and the re-launch of its private label brands, BeautiTone and Benchmark, he noted.

Now in its 29th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies remains one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices.

“This year’s Best Managed winners displayed courage, resourcefulness, and creativity as they explored new avenues for advancement,” said Lorrie King, partner, Deloitte Private and co-leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “We’re extremely proud to recognize their impressive achievements in such a rapidly changing business world. Their successes demonstrate the importance of strong leadership and forethought in driving long-term growth.”