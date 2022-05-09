Saturday, May 7th was a beautiful day for the annual Right to Life Walkathon which took place in Maryhill. This is the first time in 2 years that a group was able to walk together. For 13 years the annual Right to Life Walkathon had taken place in Maryhill always on the Saturday before Mother’s Day. The walkers represented members of the Maryhill Knights of Columbus and the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League.

Everyone met at 10 a.m. on the lawn between the church and the Old Walled Cemetery. A decade of the Rosary was recited and then everyone proceeded down to the Maryhill Heritage Park and 2 more decades of the Rosary were said in front of the Community Centre and then through the park and through the subdivision adjacent to the Old Walled Cemetery and the final 2 decades of the Rosary were said at the Abortion monument where the walk had begun.

Walkers were Jerry Goetz & Tim Vegh representing the Maryhill Knights of Columbus and Brinell Coelho, Joanne Nederend, Maria O’Drowsky, Fran Vegh & Diane Strickler for the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League.