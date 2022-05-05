Waterloo Regional Police recently launched an improved intimate partner violence (IPV) webpage in an effort to deliver critical information to those who need it as quickly as possible.

In 2021, the Police Service received 6,145 intimate partner violence calls for service and laid 3,597 charges. That is nearly 17 calls per day or one every 1.4 hours, the police said in a release.

The new webpage, provides information on:

how to seek shelter,

tips for staying safe and creating a safety plan,

the dangers of strangulation,

how to make a police report,

how to get assistance if you do not want to make a police report.

Intimate partner violence continues to be a significant issue in Waterloo Region and is one of the top 10 calls for service, police report.

“Knowing how to protect yourself and your family from intimate partner violence is essential. We hope our new webpage will provide victims with critical information that will enhance their safety and their ability to seek help and support,” said Staff Sgt. Jamie Brosseau of the Intimate Partner Violence Unit at WRPS.

If you, or someone you know, is experiencing intimate partner violence, police advise you to seek help. Need help now? Contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service or Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region, or 911 in an emergency.

APRIL 27

7:07 AM | Police received a report of property damage at a business located on Weber Street North in Woolwich Township. The gas tank of a vehicle located on the property had been drilled through and fuel was trickling into a container beside the vehicle. The estimated cost to replace the tank is $2,000. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

4:05 PM | Waterloo Regional Police arrested a 33-year-old Kitchener man following a robbery in St. Jacobs. Police had responded to a call at a store in the area of Weber Street North and Farmers Market Road. A male entered the business, placed merchandise into a cart and left without making any attempt to pay for the items. When a staff member attempted to intervene, the male brandished a firearm and fled the area in a waiting vehicle. Officers were able to locate and arrest the man in Kitchener. The firearm, which was determined to be an imitation, was also recovered by investigators. The suspect was charged with ‘robbery with a firearm,’ ‘possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose’ and ‘possession of stolen goods under $5,000.’ He was held in police custody for a bail hearing.

APRIL 28

7:50 AM | Perth County OPP are investigating after another vehicle was reported stolen from a residence in the Township of Perth East. In this case, police responded after the victim realized their Dodge RAM was stolen overnight from their residence located on Road 129 in Perth East. The victim reported that the vehicle was locked. The truck is a 2008 White Dodge RAM 2500, single cab pickup truck with black 22-inch aftermarket rims, 33-inch off-road tires. The value of the stolen pickup is estimated to be $23,000. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

2:00 PM | A driver was charged after a collision in Perth East that resulted in three people being transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Perth County OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Road 129 and Line 67, in the Township of Perth East. As a result, a 74-year-old Milverton resident was charged with ‘fail to yield to traffic on through highway.’ The accused was issued a Provincial Notice for the offence.

3:39 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of an assault at a business on Benjamin Road in Woolwich Township. Prior to police arrival, an employee and customer at the business engaged in a verbal argument that resulted in the customer pushing the employee. The employee did not wish to proceed with any charges and police warned the customer with respect to assault.

5:00 PM | Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after graffiti was observed on the playground at Wellesley Community Centre on Catherine Street. An unknown individual used a marker to write racial statements on the playground. The damage is believed to have occurred between April 24 and April 28. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

APRIL 29

2:00 AM Emergency services responded to the area of Hopewell Creek Road and Ebycrest Road in Woolwich Township following a single-vehicle collision. A Buick sedan travelling west on Hopewell Creek Road allegedly lost control on a curve and left the roadway, striking hydro pole guy lines and rolling over. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot. Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has video or dash-cam footage of the incident, who has not already spoken with investigators, is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 extension 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

5:00 AM | Wellington County OPP received a report of a single- vehicle collision on Wellington Road 7 north of Elora. Officers were advised that a silver hatchback had left the roadway and entered the ditch. Guelph-Wellington Paramedics and officers arrived on scene. The driver was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old Guelph man was charged with ‘personation with intent,’ ‘resist peace officer,’ ‘possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (two counts),’ ‘failure to comply with release order (five counts),’ ‘drive while under suspension,’ ‘careless driving’ and ‘possession of a schedule I substance.’ The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph, at a later date.

APRIL 30

12:10 PM | Police received a report of an unlocked vehicle being entered earlier that day in the area of Hopewell Creek Road in Woolwich Township. The vehicle, which was undamaged, was parked in a laneway on the property. Nothing was taken from the vehicle. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

5:40 PM | Police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Arthur Street South near Listowel Road in Elmira. A tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder of Arthur Street South was struck by a grey Hyundai travelling west on the same route. The driver of the Hyundai was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old Elmira man was charged with ‘careless driving.’

9:45 PM | Emergency services responded to a house fire on Bridge Street in New Hamburg. The fire on the front porch roof was extinguished by Wilmot firefighters. The fire was deemed not to be suspicious and there were no physical injuries reported.

MAY 1

2:00 AM | Police received a report of from an individual who believed they had heard a gunshot in the area of Arthur Street South and Wyatt Street East in Elmira. Police spoke with others in the area who indicated they had not heard anything. Police searched the area and did not locate any evidence of a weapon being fired. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact police or Crime Stoppers.

MAY 2

11:06 AM | The Perth County OPP has seen a rash of thefts lately, including a number of trailers that have been stolen. They’re currently investigating another theft of a utility trailer, and need the help of the public in identifying a person of interest. In the latest incident, police were called to an address on Line 29, in the Township of Perth East, where a 2021 Duratrail utility trailer was stolen. The trailer is valued at approximately $13,500. An unknown vehicle attended the property, and a person cut the lock, and fled the scene with the trailer. A person of interest in this investigation is described as: Caucasian male, middle-aged, thin build, wearing: black hat, white shirt with jacket/shirt over top, and khaki pants. The vehicle involved is described as an older model white Ford F150. Police are hoping the public can assist in identifying the man. Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Emergency crews responded May 2 to a collision at the St. Jacobs roundabout. [Leah Gerber]

MAY 3

3:59 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a theft from motor vehicle report on St. Charles Street East in Maryhill. An unknown suspect entered two vehicles parked in a driveway and stole personal property. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

4:44 AM | Another report was received from St. Charles Street East. An unknown suspect attempted to gain entry to a vehicle parked in a drive. No entry was gained and nothing was reported taken.

5:19 AM | A busy morning in the neighbourhood was capped with a third report as an unknown suspect attempted to gain entry to a vehicle parked in a drive. No entry was gained and nothing was reported taken. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.