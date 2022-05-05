Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
St. Boniface 1st Communion

byDiane Strickler
May 5, 2022
It was a special day on Sunday, May 1st at the 10 a.m. Mass for the 13 students who received their First Holy Communion.  St. Boniface Church was packed which hasn’t happened since the pandemic began. 

The young ladies were in their beautiful white dresses and the boys all looked so handsome despite the rain and the cold weather.

This group all received their instructions virtually during this past year thanks to Sacramental Preparation Leaders,  Lisa Hodgkinson, Angela McLean and Father Grayson Hope.  The St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League purchased the books that were used to prepare them for Reconciliation and First Holy Communion.  They also received a special prayer book to follow the Mass with. 

There was a pew designated for each student and their immediate family. At the end of the pew was a special marker with their name on it.

Each child went up slowly pew by pew on their own to receive the Holy Eucharist, with the families following once each child had received their First Holy Communion.   

Organist Theresa Bauer led the congregation in the singing of hymns during the celebration.  The First Communicants sang two special songs “We come to Your Table” and “Children of the Light” during the Mass.

They also received a First Communion certificate from the parish commemorating their special day, and following  Mass scapulars which were purchased by the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League, were blessed by Father Hope and placed on each of the First Communicants. 

The First Communicants this year are: Claira Adam, Myla Bijowski, John Chevalier, Emmett Damaren, Tyler Fluit, Ian Gadke, Bentley Greer, Natalia Lopez, Mattaus Michaelides, Ariya Sawyer. Baron Udekwu, Claira Van Eykeren, Malwina Wyszomierska

Author
Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler is a life-long member of the Maryhill community. She leads the Genealogy/Archives and a member of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community committees formed in 1977.



