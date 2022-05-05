Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Mug cakes are berry easy to make for you and a friend

byObserver Staff
May 2, 2022
Chocolate-Raspberry Mug Cakes
Chocolate-Raspberry Mug Cakes

Recipe by America's Test Kitchen
Servings

2

servings

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup (1 1/4 ounces) all-purpose flour

  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 4 pieces

  • 3 tablespoons semisweet chocolate chips

  • 2 large eggs

  • 1/4 cup (1 3/4 ounces) sugar

  • 2 tablespoons Dutch-processed cocoa powder

  • 2 tablespoons seedless raspberry jam

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • 1/8 teaspoon salt

  • 10 raspberries

Directions

  • In a small bowl, whisk together flour and baking powder.
  • In a medium bowl, combine butter and chocolate chips. Heat in microwave at 50% power for 1 to 2 minutes. Use a spoon to stir mixture until smooth.
  • Use a spoon to divide batter evenly between two coffee mugs.
  • Place the mugs on opposite sides of the microwave turntable. Cook at 50% power for 1 minute. Stop the microwave and use a spoon to stir batter in each mug, making sure to reach the bottom of each mug.
  • Cook at 50% power for 1 more minute (batter will rise to below the rim of the mug and the cake will look wet around the edges — if edges are not set, cook at 50% power for 15 to 30 seconds more).
  • Use oven mitts to remove the mugs from the microwave, and let cool for 5 minutes. Place 5 raspberries on top of each cake.
  Use oven mitts to remove the mugs from the microwave, and let cool for 5 minutes. Place 5 raspberries on top of each cake.

