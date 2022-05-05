Mug cakes are berry easy to make for you and a friend

Chocolate-Raspberry Mug Cakes
Servings
2servings
Ingredients
1/4 cup (1 1/4 ounces) all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 4 pieces
3 tablespoons semisweet chocolate chips
2 large eggs
1/4 cup (1 3/4 ounces) sugar
2 tablespoons Dutch-processed cocoa powder
2 tablespoons seedless raspberry jam
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/8 teaspoon salt
10 raspberries
Directions
- In a small bowl, whisk together flour and baking powder.
- In a medium bowl, combine butter and chocolate chips. Heat in microwave at 50% power for 1 to 2 minutes. Use a spoon to stir mixture until smooth.
- Use a spoon to divide batter evenly between two coffee mugs.
- Place the mugs on opposite sides of the microwave turntable. Cook at 50% power for 1 minute. Stop the microwave and use a spoon to stir batter in each mug, making sure to reach the bottom of each mug.
- Cook at 50% power for 1 more minute (batter will rise to below the rim of the mug and the cake will look wet around the edges — if edges are not set, cook at 50% power for 15 to 30 seconds more).
- Use oven mitts to remove the mugs from the microwave, and let cool for 5 minutes. Place 5 raspberries on top of each cake.
