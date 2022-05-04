Reist, Salome H.
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the residence of Orvie and Esther Sauder, in her 105th year. Dear mother of Paul and Lydia Ann, Peter and Leona all of Elmira, Esther and Orvie Sauder of Wallenstein. Survived by 13 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, sister Adeline, sister-in-law Minerva, and stepbrother John. Predeceased by her husband Emanuel Reist, daughter Susanna, parents Menno and Amanda Wideman, stepmother Sarah, two brothers, two sisters, two step-sisters, one stepbrother, one grandchild, and one great-grandchild. Visitation was held at the home of Paul Reist, 6681 Line 86, Elmira from 2 – 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022, and from 3-6 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022. Family service took place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 then to Elmira Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.