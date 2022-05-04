Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Reist, Salome H.

byCassandra Merlihan
May 4, 2022
4 views
1 share
1
0
0
0
1 minute read
Total
1
Shares
1
0
0

Reist, Salome H.

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the residence of Orvie and Esther Sauder, in her 105th year. Dear mother of Paul and Lydia Ann, Peter and Leona all of Elmira, Esther and Orvie Sauder of Wallenstein. Survived by 13 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, sister Adeline, sister-in-law Minerva, and stepbrother John. Predeceased by her husband Emanuel Reist, daughter Susanna, parents Menno and Amanda Wideman, stepmother Sarah, two brothers, two sisters, two step-sisters, one stepbrother, one grandchild, and one great-grandchild. Visitation was held at the home of Paul Reist, 6681 Line 86, Elmira from 2 – 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022, and from 3-6 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022. Family service took place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 then to Elmira Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

1
0
0
Share 1
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
1
Shares
Share 1
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



Related Posts
Read the full story

Bauman, Cleason

Bauman, Cleason Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of his family, on Tuesday, May 3,…
May 4, 2022
Read the full story

Martin, Verna

Martin, Verna Peacefully at home on Sunday, April 24, 2022, Verna Martin of RR 1, St. Jacobs, in…
April 28, 2022
Read the full story

Miller, Edwin

Miller, Edwin Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener, at the…
April 27, 2022
Read the full story

Martin, Elvina W.

Martin, Elvina W. Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the age of 85.…
April 27, 2022
Total
1
Share
1
0
0
0