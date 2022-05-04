Bauman, Cleason

Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of his family, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the age of 84. Dear husband of the late Leona (Martin) Bauman (2021). Loved father of Janice Bauman of Gorrie, Clare Bauman of Elmira, Doreen and Dennis Bowman of Glen Allan, and Theresa Cybulski of Elmira. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Derrick (Scotney) Bauman; Jeremy (Erika) Bauman, Josh (Annie) Bauman; Kaitlin (Merle) Metzger; Krystal (Ron) Horst, Jessica (Jeremy) Martin, Janelle (Cleason) Frey, Brandon Bowman, Courtney (Kevin) Bowman; and his 14 great-grandchildren. Brother of Delila (the late Clayton) Bowman, Mary (Isaac) Metzger, and Almeda (Alvin) Weber. Predeceased by his parents Urias and Hannah Bauman, son Murrel Bauman, grandson Trevor Bauman, and great-grandson Reuben Bauman, as well as siblings Josiah in infancy, Tilman (Minerva), Luida (Urias) Metzger, and Lucinda (Elam) Brubacher. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 6 – 8 p.m. and Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. at Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A family service will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Dreisinger Funeral Home, then to Elmira Mennonite Meeting House for burial and service. Phone line will be available by calling 1-647-797-0518, PIN 465-8375 then press #. Thank you for the support given to the family over the past year, and a special thank you to Bayshore Home Health for their compassionate care of Cleason.