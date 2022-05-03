The Maryhill Historical Society met in person on Wednesday evening, April 20th at 7 p.m. in St. Boniface Church narthex. This is the first time we have all met in person since the pandemic.

Correspondence received was the Ontario History magazine.

COMMITTEE REPORTS:

ARCHIVIST & GENEALOGY

Assistance was given to families researching – Beechey, Bitschy, Groh, Jaeck, Jaeckle, Martin, May, Meyer, Olinski, Reinhart, Schlosser, Sherrer, Von Hatten and Weiler.

BIRTHDAY CLUB

Cards continue to be sent out to members who are in the “over 80’s Club”: 7 in January, 4 in February, 8 in March,10 in April. Ten thank you cards were sent for monetary gifts from memorials. 5 new birthday people have been added and 1 member is deceased. There is a total of 93 people on this birthday list.

CATALOGUING PROJECT – is coming along very well and the Historical House will be open Sunday, June 5th for the first time in 2 years..

CHURCH

Our pastor Father Grayson Hope will be leaving us to go to the parish in Durham. Also more sad news in learning that our parish in July will become a mission off of St. Teresa’s in Elmira. In the 1800’s they were a mission off of us.

St. Boniface Feast Day Festival will be held on Sunday, June 5th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come join the St. Boniface Community to celebrate the feast day of our patron saint with many activities Mass will be at 10 a.m. and the festivities will begin after. There will a food truck and frozen treats available as well to purchase. There will be live music, photos with St. Boniface, bazaar, games, penny table and activities as well as a raffle for a basket valued at over $100. The Edward Halter Home (home of the Maryhill Historical Society) will be open to visitors and you can learn about the history and legend of St. Boniface from local historians. At 2 p.m. a baseball game will be played against the Fathers vs families. Please bring your own lawn chair. Cost is free. All proceeds will be donated to the Catholic Women’s League for use toward St. Boniface Children’s Religious Programs.

MEMBERSHIP

There are a total of 287 members with 177 members receiving emails. 2 new members have been added.

NEWSLETTER – will be going out in next couple of weeks.

PROGRAM – Plans are underway for Canada Day July 1st and flyers and invitations will be going out shortly. The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

RESOURCE CENTRE

Working on gathering more information on Pat Johnson. Have also received information on the Cargill Boys 160 Battlion in London, Ontario. We had a picture and passed on to Bruce County Genealogical Society who have now passed information to us.

Donations received:

Hamburger Beobachter (An early weekly German-language newspaper – Hamburg, Waterloo County).

Waterloo County Deaths – 1870 – 1872

Genealogical Information Extracted from The Elmira Signet Volume 1 1893-1894

1851 Census of Waterloo Township

Waterloo Chronicle – Births – Deaths – Marriages – Jan 5 1890 – Dec. 20, 1900

Waterloo County Naturalization Register 1853 – 1872

The Beginners Guide to German Genealogical Research

Master Index – Wellington County Directory and Gazetteer 1867

Roman Catholic Registry of Births – Deaths – Marriages in the District of Wellington, Canada West 1846-47-48-49

Funeral Notice Cards of Waterloo County from 1851-1980

The Marriage Registers of Upper Canada / Canada West – Volume 9: Part 1 Wellington District 1840-1852

Waterloo County Maps

Upper Canada Naturalization Records 1828 – 1850

In Search of Your German Roots

SCHOOL- Mary Ann Stroh and Terry Hodgkinson recently visited St. Boniface School in Breslau and spoke to the Grade 6 / 7 class. Mary Ann spoke on the parish of St. Boniface and how it came to be and Terry spoke on St. Boniface the Bishop .

Next meeting. Wednesday May 11th at 7 p.m. ,