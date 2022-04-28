Some random ingredients for the BBQ

When I read the title of this dish I instantly want to break out in song! You know, the one where Dick Van Dyke, through a plot device, has conveniently become a chimney sweep?

If you do resist this temptation then you will discover that ”Chimichurri” actually means “a bunch of random ingredients put together in no particular order.”

If you know me, then you’ll know that this perfectly reflects my cooking style!

It is also traditionally used in Argentina as a marinade or condiment. Meat is very popular there and it works on almost any type of meat or even fish.

Ingredients and flavours may vary, but what’s typical is fresh, herbs, olive oil, and some acidity.

A good chimichurri can be held in the fridge for a couple of weeks (as long as it hasn’t touched meat yet).

By removing the seeds from the jalapenos in this particular recipe, they can be used a little more liberally by adding a lot of flavour without as much heat.

Happy grilling!

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

1/3 cup cilantro leaves

1/4 cup fresh parsley leaves

Half a jalapeño pepper, seeds removed and chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 tsp. ground coriander

1 tsp. each salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 bone-in chicken thighs or pieces

1/3 cup plain yogurt

1 small bunch radishes, cut into matchstick strips Directions Combine 2 Tbsp oil, vinegar, cilantro, parsley, jalapeño, garlic, coriander, half each of the salt and pepper and 1 Tbsp. water in food processor. Pulse until finely chopped. Scrape into small bowl; stir in remaining 2 Tbsp. oil.

Place chicken in large shallow dish; add 1/4 cup of the chimichurri sauce, the yogurt and remaining salt and pepper. Stir to combine; let marinate 20 minutes.

Preheat greased barbecue to medium-high heat. Grill chicken with lid down, turning occasionally, 10 to 15 minutes or until cooked through.

Stir radishes together with 2 Tbsp. of the chimichurri sauce. Transfer chicken to serving platter. Garnish with radish slaw. If desired, serve with remaining chimichurri sauce (or save for another use).