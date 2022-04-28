Holy Saturday, April 16th was a beautiful day as 33 young people between the ages of 2-12 enjoyed the “People of the Gospel” and Easter Egg Hunt. This all took place between 1-3 p.m. in the Rectory on the invitation of Father Grayson Hope and a special thank you to Lisa Hodgkinson for all her preparation work.

The young people were greeted in the office and were given a Bingo card and explained the procedure. This card had the pictures of “People of the Gospel” such as Mother Mary, Simon of Cyrene, Peter, Pontius Pilate and his wife, Herod, etc. to hear what they had to say about the crucifixion of Jesus on Good Friday. They then had their Bingo card marked by that person.

There were bunny feet on the floor and the young people followed these around to the various rooms in the Rectory and met the “People of the Gospel” and hear their monologue.

What a wonderful opportunity to help these young people help deepen the understanding of our Lord’s Passion this Easter season.

Following this short tour through the Rectory they took part in an Easter egg hunt on the church and rectory grounds. They were asked to find 7 eggs. These were all different colours and these would give you different prizes.

There was no charge for this event, thanks to the generous contributions of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League and volunteers.

The volunteers were asked to meet in the Rectory at 12 noon and get their costumes and find where they would be positioned in the Rectory for their role.

Years ago Lisa Hodgkinson who teaches Religion at Resurrection High School had her students at that time put on the passion play Fran Vegh helped in making the costumes for the “Via Crucis” (passion play). Some of the dresses were borrowed from the drama department at Resurrection high school. Tim Vegh made the breastplates for the soldiers that was also for the passion play.

While the volunteers were getting their costumes others were outside hiding the plastic Easter eggs. Different coloured eggs were redeemed for different size prizes.