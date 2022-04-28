Martin, Verna
Peacefully at home on Sunday, April 24, 2022, Verna Martin of RR 1, St. Jacobs, in her 78th year. Loving mother of Karen Martin of RR 2, Wallenstein, Dennis and Vera Martin of RR 1, St. Jacobs, Shirley and Paul Martin of RR 1, Elmira, Pauline and Amos Martin of RR 2, Ariss, Richard and Arlene Martin of RR 1, St. Jacobs, Florence and Vernal Martin of RR 2, Ayton, and Fern and Paul Steckle of New Liskeard. Fondly remembered by her 40 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters Erla Bauman, Reta Martin, Carl Wideman, Clare and Beatrice Wideman, Leonard and Sharon Wideman, Elmer and Margaret Wideman, Merle and Ellen Wideman. Also remembered by Lester and Margaret Eby. Predeceased by her husband Daniel Martin (2003), son-in-law Onias Martin (2021), one grandson, her parents Edwin and Salome Wideman, brother Ray, two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law. The family received friends and relatives at Verna’s home, 660 Hawkesville Road, St. Jacobs, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 1-5 and 6-8 p.m., and on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 2-6 p.m. A family service will be held at the home on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 9 a.m., then to Conestoga Mennonite Meeting House for further service and burial in the adjoining cemetery.