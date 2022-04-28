Cyclist injured in collision with car in Elmira

Emergency crews responded to Listowel Road in Elmira Tuesday afternoon after a black Toyota hatchback collided with a cyclist.

“I was driving home and he turned in front of me, but not enough time to stop, basically,” said the driver of the Toyota, who did not wish to be identified.

The cyclist was heading west on Listowel Road and was turning left onto Three Bridges Road when he was struck, said the driver.

The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m.

“We are transporting a patient to hospital,” said Lt. Robertson from the Woolwich Fire Department. “It was bicycle versus car.”

The cyclist’s wife was on scene, and with help from emergency services staff, she put the bicycle on a bike rack on the back of her vehicle.

[Leah Gerber]