Martin, Elvina W.

Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of Owen B. Martin for over 63 years. Dear mother of Noah (Darlene) of Fordwich, Aaron (Melanie) of Rainy River, Amos (Marlene) of Mildmay, Sarah (Paul) Sittler of Elmira, Elsie Martin of Wallenstein, Peter (Denise) of Elmira, Frank (Ginette) of Renfrew, Willis (Amy) of Arthur, and Doris (Rodney) Weber of Clifford. Will be missed by 48 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. Sister of Salome Martin, Elam (Luella) Martin, and sister-in-law of Nancy Martin, Melinda Martin, Reta Martin, Elmeda (Edwin) Sittler, Ivan (Salome) Martin, and Fern (Melvin) Weber. Predeceased by her parents Onias and Katie Martin, brother Amsey Martin, daughter-in-law Lorene Martin, brothers-in-law Christian Martin, Melvin and Melinda Martin, Melvin and Elvina Martin (Leander R. Martin), Leander B. Martin, Ira Martin, and Tilman Martin. Visitation was held from 1-5 and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. A funeral service was held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Floradale Mennonite Church, 22 Florapine Rd., Floradale. Interment followed in Floradale Mennonite Cemetery.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



