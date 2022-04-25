MONDAY: April 25, 2022 Case # 1805

OFFENCE : Suspicious Person DATE: APRIL 19, 2022

LOCATION : Old Zeller Drive and Fairway Road North, Kitchener, ON

Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Suspicious Male Incident in Kitchener

The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Special Victims Unit are investigating a report of a suspicious person in Kitchener.

On April 19, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., a young female was approached by an unknown male on a community path in the area of Old Zeller Drive and Fairway Road North. The suspect assaulted the female during this interaction and the female was able to flee and seek assistance.

The male was described as a white male with a beard and was wearing all black clothing.

There were no physical injuries sustained as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

