Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Suspicious Male Incident in Kitchener

byObserver Staff
April 22, 2022
MONDAY:  April 25, 2022                                   Case # 1805              

OFFENCE: Suspicious Person                           DATE:  APRIL 19, 2022

LOCATION:   Old Zeller Drive and Fairway Road North, Kitchener, ON

Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Suspicious Male Incident in Kitchener

The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Special Victims Unit are investigating a report of a suspicious person in Kitchener.

On April 19, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., a young female was approached by an unknown male on a community path in the area of Old Zeller Drive and Fairway Road North. The suspect assaulted the female during this interaction and the female was able to flee and seek assistance.

The male was described as a white male with a beard and was wearing all black clothing.

There were no physical injuries sustained as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

  • the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
  • a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca    

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

