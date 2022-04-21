WCC move-a-thon raising funds and awareness of the services available

Calling all dancers, runners, bikers, rowers, walkers… if you can move, the Woolwich Counselling Centre needs you.

The centre is running a move-a-thon to raise awareness of their services and also to raise funds to help pay for counselling sessions and community workshops.

Since the pandemic began, staff at the centre have seen a 40 per cent increase in the use of their services. This comes to about 5,000 counselling hours provided for approximately 1,000 individuals each year, notes Amanda Wood-Atkinson, the centre’s executive director.

This 40 per cent increase over the pandemic is consistent with other agencies in the same sector across the region, she said.

Wood-Atkinson says that while the pandemic has increased anxiety, depression and stress, it has also increased awareness of mental health needs.

“Just like we would take care of our physical needs, and we might go to see a doctor, I think the pandemic has really helped society at large to recognize that mental health needs are equally as important, and that mental health is health.”

Even before the pandemic, the number of people accessing the centre had been steadily increasing for the last 10 to 15 years, she said.

While the centre does access some government funding, it is also dependent on community donations, said Tammy Mayer, the centre’s board chair.

Participants in the move-a-thon will raise donations for every kilometer moved. Any kind of movement will work, said Wood-Atkinson and Mayer, including activities like biking, walking, running, dancing, or rowing – any sort of movement.

The move-a-thon will take place during mental health awareness week, which is May 2-8. If a participant needs until the end of May to complete their movement, that will be allowed. Participants are asked to wear green while they do their movement.

Funds raised will go toward covering the cost of free-to-access community workshops on topics ranging from seniors issues, parenting classes and general information on mental health, as well as subsidizing counselling costs for clients.

The centre works on a sliding scale to ensure the services are accessible by everyone.

“We really believe that quality counselling services should be available to anyone regardless of their income,” said Wood-Atkinson.

WCC is staffed with masters’ level therapists who are highly trained in confidentiality, she added.

The staff work hard to make sure people are seen quickly. Wood-Atkinson says staff are able to see new clients within about two weeks of contact.

“I want people to know that we’re here for them, really. We’re a phone call away,” she said.

Click here for more information about participating in or donating to the move-a-thon.