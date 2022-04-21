Waterloo Regional Police chief announces retirement

Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin will retire from the Waterloo Regional Police Service after 31 years of service. He’s to join the RCMP as deputy commissioner, specialized policing services.

Larkin began his policing career with the Waterloo Regional Police Service in 1991, working as a front-line constable assigned to Division #1 in Kitchener and rising to the rank of superintendent of Central Division. Among his several high-ranking positions, he also served as executive officer to the chief. Prior to becoming chief of the Waterloo Regional Police Service on Aug. 31, 2014, he served as deputy chief and chief for the Guelph Police Service.

During his tenure as chief, Larkin volunteered his time with national and provincial policing organizations, as well as several local community groups. He is an active member of the International, Canadian and Ontario Associations of Chiefs of Police. He is currently serving as president of the CACP and also served as the OACP president. Larkin is currently the IACP’s Secretary for Global Policing. He represents the OACP on the Ontario Police Memorial Foundation and is the co-chair of the Provincial Police Joint Health and Safety Committee. He is a member of the United Way board of directors for Waterloo Region Communities and is a governor of the Canadian Guyanese Congress.

“It has been a true honour to lead this organization over the past eight years and serve beside the incredible members who commit themselves each and every day to public safety and wellness,” said Larkin in a release. “As I reflect on my career, I am reminded of the sacrifices made by every member who took an oath to serve this community. I am also reminded of the success achieved through those sacrifices and am immensely proud and thankful for every member’s leadership and dedication.

“I am also grateful to the Waterloo Region community, Chair Redman and members of the board for their support, trust, and confidence over the past several years. While this was not an easy decision, it was the right decision. I leave this incredible organization confident in the leadership and guidance of others to continue successfully moving the service forward to meet the growing needs of the community.”

Larkin will work with the Waterloo Regional Police Services Board on a transition date. An interim police chief will be named ahead of his departure.

APRIL 13

3:30 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to a serious collision at the intersection of Fourteenth Line and Sideroad 21, east of the village of Alma. A school bus carrying 12 students and an SUV had collided. The lone occupant of the SUV, a 48-year-old Elora man, was pronounced dead at scene. No occupants on the school bus were seriously injured. The Office of the Chief Coroner was notified. Investigators are looking to determine the cause of the collision.

APRIL 14

10:55 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the CIBC bank in St. Clements for reports of a robbery. The male suspect brandished a knife while demanding cash. The male then fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money in a blue Ford Focus. The vehicle was last seen heading east on Lobsinger Line towards Waterloo. The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5’10” tall with a slim build. The male was last seen wearing a black and grey hoodie, black pants, black boots and a blue mask. He was also carrying a grey backpack. The investigation is ongoing by the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Robbery Unit. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

9:55 PM | An unlocked bicycle was stolen by an unknown suspect from a storefront in the area of Peel and Seyler streets in New Hamburg. The bicycle is described as a silver 21-speed Opus mountain bike. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

APRIL 15

12:22 PM | Police received a report of a break-in to a compound of a business located in the area of Lobsinger Line and Moser Young Road in Wellesley Township. The exact date of this incident is unknown, but potentially occurred between September and October, 2021 when an unknown suspect(s) attended the yard of a business and stole property. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers, www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.