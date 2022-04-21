Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
These veggie patties might just become your new favorite burger!

byObserver Staff
April 18, 2022
1 minute read
Buttery, nutty chickpeas make a great foundation for a satisfying veggie burger. A touch of curry powder adds a hint of warm spice. Panko are crispy Japanese-style bread crumbs — they help hold the patties together. To keep the patties from falling apart, wait until they are well browned on the first side before attempting to flip them.

Crispy Veggie Burgers
Crispy Veggie Burgers

Recipe by America's Test Kitchen
Servings

2

servings

Ingredients

  • 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed, divided

  • 1 large egg

  • 2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt, plus extra for serving

  • 2 teaspoons plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, measured separately

  • 1/2 teaspoon curry powder

  • 1/8 teaspoon salt

  • Pinch pepper

  • 1/3 cup panko bread crumbs

  • 3 scallions, sliced thin

  • 2 leaves lettuce

  • 2 hamburger buns

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, whisk egg, yogurt, 2 teaspoons oil, curry powder, salt and pepper until well combined.
  • Combine 3/4 cup chickpeas, the panko and the scallions in a food processor. Pulse until ingredients are roughly chopped with some large pieces remaining, 5 to 8 pulses.
  • Transfer chickpea mixture to the bowl with the egg mixture. Use a rubber spatula to gently stir ingredients until just combined.
  • Divide chickpea mixture into 2 lightly packed balls. Gently flatten each ball into a circle that measures 4 inches across.
  • Add remaining 2 teaspoons oil to a 10-inch nonstick skillet and swirl skillet to coat evenly with oil. Place patties in the skillet and cook over medium heat until well browned on first side, 4 to 6 minutes. Gently flip patties. Cook until well browned on second side, 4 to 5 minutes.
  • Put 1 lettuce leaf inside each bun. Use a spatula to slide burgers into buns. Serve with more yogurt (for dipping or spreading inside buns) if you like.
Author
Observer Staff



