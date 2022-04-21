Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Meekis; Elias
1945-2022

Passed away peacefully at the Golden Years Long Term Care, on Friday April 15, 2022 at the age of 77 years.

Elias was the beloved husband of Doreen Meekis (nee Martin) Loving father of Julie (Victor) and cherished Grandfather of Jasmine (Randy), Amanda (Ryan) and Jade. Proud great-grandfather of Journey, Elexa, Jesse, Skye, Melody, Jaxson, Alex and Great-great grandfather of Sophia.

He will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters; Dettalus (the late Moses), Saqqius (Liz), Amos (Maryann), Mydil (Elaine), Johnny (Maria), Mary (Don), Vicky (Calvin). Also missed by his brother and sister-in-laws; Lorna (Art), Fern (Eli), Delmar (Helen), Gerald (Sheila), the late Merle (Donna), Cameron (Vi) and the late Carol and Martin Rae.

Predeceased by his parents, Nappy and Ellias, his sister Talsi, his brother Tommy and by his parent in laws, Sussanah and Ervin W. Martin.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date in his home town of Deer Lake, Ontario.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.
Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237

