Lantz, Milton

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 95. Milton leaves to mourn his cherished wife of 72 years, Jean. He provided a noble example for his entire life to his sons, the late Dennis, Doug (Rhonda), and Perry (Gaye); and his grandchildren Adam (Courtney), Travis (Jessi), Matthew (Cassandra), Jesse, and Denise (John). His great-grandchildren Charlotte, Bennett, Josie, and Ezra will forever benefit from the path Milton helped lay for them. Visitation will be held at Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira, on Friday, April 22, 2022, starting at 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Masks are preferred, and there will be no reception following the service. A private interment will take place at a later date in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Normanby Township. Donations to St. Mary’s Cardiac Care Centre would be appreciated, and may be made through the funeral home.

