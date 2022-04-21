Breslau residents fed up with post office vandalism

Canada Post says it’s making changes to the outlet in Breslau following a string of vandalism incidents that have some residents picking up their mail elsewhere.

The post office is in rough shape: the glass in the front door is broken, and the door now boarded up, a large hole has been kicked in the vestibule drywall and holes punched in many of the small glass windows in the metal postboxes.

Kathleen Gardiner said she has been living in Breslau for 32 years, and has never experienced anything like this, adding she and her neighbours are fed up. They’ve been dealing with serious vandalism at their Breslau post office since this past Christmas, they say.

Canada Post says it’s looking to deal with vandalism incidents in Breslau. [Leah Gerber]

At one point pizza was smeared all over the walls inside. “It looked like a crime scene in here,” said Gardiner.

The long months of ongoing vandalism is making the neighbours angry and nervous to pick up their mail.

“It just doesn’t feel safe, you know?” said Gardiner.

The holes punched in the individual mailboxes compromised the boxes so that now many of the residents must go to the mail depot on Leger Street in Kitchener to retrieve their mail.

Multiple Breslau residents are complaining that their mail is delayed or sent back in the process. Gardiner says she has had to contact each of the individual companies that send her mail to ensure they include the post box number in her address so that she receives it at the Leger Street depot.

A hand-written note tacked above the mailboxes from a Canada Post employee indicated residents needed to go to Leger Street to get their mail. Police are investigating.

“On January 5, 2022, Waterloo Regional Police received a report from Canada Post regarding several damaged mailboxes at the Breslau Postal Box Delivery Centre located at seven Dolman Street,” said Cst. André Johnson in an email to The Observer.

“Canada Post was contacted by several individuals who reported the damage. Since that time, police have received three reports of youths loitering in the area. Officers attended each call for service. However, no criminal offences were observed.”

Canada Post staff responded to the Observer in an email.

“We thank affected customers for their patience while we work to resume regular mail services at their postal centre in Breslau. In the meantime, customers can pick up their mail at the Waterloo postal facility on Leger Street,” said Phil Legault, a spokesperson for Canada Post in an email to the Observer.

“In addition to repairing the postal boxes, the entrance door will be replaced and will be equipped with a timer that automatically locks the door after hours. Upon request, customers who provide a refundable deposit can receive an access key to check on their postal box after hours.

There is no timeline for the remedial action, however.