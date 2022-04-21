Thursday, April 14th was the monthly meeting of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute Annual meeting at the Bloomingdale United Church. The afternoon started at 12:30 with members bringing their own lunch and socializing.

The meeting opened with the Ode and the Mary Stewart Collect. Members paid their membership fee and also gave ideas for future meetings.

Sunshine Report was given for the 2021 year – 1 get well and 5 sympathy cards were sent.

Sharon Agla with a quilt she did with the Ukraine colours

This year the Women’s Institute’s are celebrating 125 years.

The District Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 24th hosted by the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute at the Bloomingdale United Church at 1:30 p.m.

It was decided all future meetings will be held on the 2nd Tuesdays of the month at 2 p.m.

Judy Reist on behalf of her mother Irene Weber presented outgoing president Pauline Weiland with a quilt. This quilt was a project of the Erland Lee Museum Home. Blocks were donated from WI branches across Ontario. The assembled quilt was then set up at the Royal Winter Fair in Toronto for passers by to put in a few stitches. Irene Weber then bought it with the proceeds going to the Lee.

The new executive for 2022 – 2023:

Past President – Pauline Weiland, President – Grace Alton, 1st Vice President – Brenda Hallman, Secretary – Betty Ann Scott, Assistant Secretary – Judy Reist

Treasurer – Judy Reist, District Director – Gladys Rellinger, Meeting Reminders – Diane Strickler, ROSE committee, Brenda Hallman, Sharon Bettridge, Lorrie Snider, Tweedsmuir Curator – Diane Strickler

Financial Examiner – Kathleen Snyder