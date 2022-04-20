Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Stawski, Christa (nee Stenzel)

Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Columbia Forest Long Term Care in Waterloo at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Helmut (2017) for 57 years. Loving mother of Mike (Kristina) and Dan (Veronika). Cherished Omi to Kira (Jesper), Hannah and Kathleen. Dear sister of Esther Willey (late Bob), the late Gottfried (Hilde) and Hanna Reuter (Armin). Christa’s funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, in the chapel of the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Reception to follow. Interment Parkview Cemetery. Those unable to attend may join the service via live stream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Haven Church Toronto would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Christa’s memorial.

