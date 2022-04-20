Erma (Bauman) Gingrich

July 6, 1922 – April 15, 2022

Erma, in her 100th year, was called home to be with her Lord and Saviour on Good Friday, April 15, 2022 at Barnswallow Place, Elmira. We thank the staff for the excellent care shown to Erma for the last nine years. She was a faithful, and loving wife for nearly 50 years to her late husband Angus (1996). Their four children knew her as a kind and caring Mother; Shirley (Wayne 2017) Martin, Reta and Clare Martin, Glenn and Elaine, and Paul and Sharon. Erma was blessed to enjoy 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Henry and Nancy (Martin) Bauman. As the oldest child of seven, she learned to work at an early age, and continued to do so as long as health was granted. She spent many hours piecing and quilting bedding for family, missionaries, and the needy. Also, much energy was spent on her large vegetable and flower gardens. Erma and Angus were longtime members at Wallenstein Bible Chapel and were blessed by the kindness shown to them during those years. Visitation took place on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Wallenstein Bible Chapel. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Wallenstein Bible Chapel, followed by a private family interment in Hawkesville Cemetery. The service was livestreamed and can be accessed on Erma’s tribute page of the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to ShareWord Global or Conestoga Bible Camp would be appreciated and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.