Boyle, Daniel

Peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his residence in The Village at University Gates, Waterloo, at the age of 74. Dan has now been reunited with his true love and wife of over 50 years, Barbara (2019). Dear father of Tina Harris (Rocco Manganelli) and Chris (Sarah) Boyle. Loved grandfather of Samantha, Elizabeth, Angelina and Keira. Brother of Kathy (Randy) Hall, Arnold (Peggy), and Todd (Lynn). Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews and their families. Dan started his retail career at F.W. Woolworth in Toronto, before moving with Barbara for management training in North Bay, where they had their daughter Tina. After two years, Dan and Barbara moved to Elmira, where Dan managed Hendrick’s Home Hardware, and they completed their family with son, Chris. Dan was one of the first members of the Church of Christ, Waterloo. He loved his gardens, woodworking, and baseball, but most of all he loved his family. Dan will be laid to rest with his wife in Lakeview Cemetery, Meaford at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family, and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.