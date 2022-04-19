Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre Fundraiser

byDiane Strickler
April 19, 2022
6 views
1 minute read
The 3 greeters – Tim Vegh, Jamie Murray and Dan Stemmler
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

It was a very windy & cold day for Good Friday April 15th for the annual Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre fundraiser.  The Fish Fry took place from 12 noon until 7 p.m.   This was the first fundraiser the park has had since the pandemic and it was so nice to see people out.  Masks were optional for those eating in. 

Although there is much running around earlier in the week picking up the bags of potatoes, cabbage, etc.  the setting up the tables and the chairs and getting the room ready, shredding the cabbage and making the coleslaw and tartar sauce.

On the Friday in the kitchen and hall ladies were busy with the cleaning of potatoes, cutting the lemons, getting take-out boxes ready and many, more tasks.

In the shed the men were cutting the potatoes for French Fries and getting the fryers ready as well as putting up the tarps to protect those who would be working outside on the Friday

You could eat in with no registration.  For take-out you were requested to call ahead.  It was first come- first serve and no one had to wait very long.  You could order 1 or 2 piece of haddock fish, hand cut fries with coleslaw, tartar sauce and lemon.  Desserts and bar refreshments were available.  Coffee and tea were included in the meal.  Again they sold a hot dog platter which included a hot dog, French fries and coleslaw.

This year to help the environment silverware was used.

Making the French fries
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler is a life-long member of the Maryhill community. She leads the Genealogy/Archives and a member of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community committees formed in 1977.



Related Posts
Read the full story

New Organ

Several weeks ago a new organ was purchased an installed in St. Boniface Church in Maryhill. This was…
March 31, 2022
Read the full story

Catholic Women’s League

A special Catholic Women’s Meeting was held on Wednesday, March 16th for a special meeting at 6 p.m.…
March 22, 2022
Read the full story

Bloomingdale Women’s Institute

The March meeting of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute was held on Thursday March 10th at 2 p.m. in…
March 18, 2022
Read the full story

Catholic Women’s League meeting

The monthly meeting of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League was held on Tuesday evening, March 8th at…
March 14, 2022
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0