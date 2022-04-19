It was a very windy & cold day for Good Friday April 15th for the annual Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre fundraiser. The Fish Fry took place from 12 noon until 7 p.m. This was the first fundraiser the park has had since the pandemic and it was so nice to see people out. Masks were optional for those eating in.

Although there is much running around earlier in the week picking up the bags of potatoes, cabbage, etc. the setting up the tables and the chairs and getting the room ready, shredding the cabbage and making the coleslaw and tartar sauce.

On the Friday in the kitchen and hall ladies were busy with the cleaning of potatoes, cutting the lemons, getting take-out boxes ready and many, more tasks.

In the shed the men were cutting the potatoes for French Fries and getting the fryers ready as well as putting up the tarps to protect those who would be working outside on the Friday

You could eat in with no registration. For take-out you were requested to call ahead. It was first come- first serve and no one had to wait very long. You could order 1 or 2 piece of haddock fish, hand cut fries with coleslaw, tartar sauce and lemon. Desserts and bar refreshments were available. Coffee and tea were included in the meal. Again they sold a hot dog platter which included a hot dog, French fries and coleslaw.

This year to help the environment silverware was used.

Making the French fries