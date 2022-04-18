MONDAY: April 18, 2022 Case # 1804

OFFENCE : Break and Enter DATE: APRIL 12, 2022

LOCATION : Old Carriage Drive, Kitchener, ON

Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Break-in on Old Carriage Drive in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a break and enter at a residence on Old Carriage Drive in Kitchener.

On April 12, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a break-in.

An unknown suspect reportedly climbed onto a second-floor balcony and attempted to force their way into a unit at an apartment building.

The suspect was confronted by the homeowner and fled the area on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with dash-cam or home surveillance footage in the area, or anyone with information, is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

