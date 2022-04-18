Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Break-in on Old Carriage Drive in Kitchener

byObserver Staff
April 18, 2022
MONDAY:  April 18, 2022                      Case # 1804              

OFFENCE: Break and Enter                  DATE:  APRIL 12, 2022

LOCATION:   Old Carriage Drive, Kitchener, ON

Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Break-in on Old Carriage Drive in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a break and enter at a residence on Old Carriage Drive in Kitchener. 

On April 12, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a break-in. 

An unknown suspect reportedly climbed onto a second-floor balcony and attempted to force their way into a unit at an apartment building. 

The suspect was confronted by the homeowner and fled the area on foot. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with dash-cam or home surveillance footage in the area, or anyone with information, is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

  • the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
  • a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca    

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

