MONDAY: April 18, 2022 Case # 1804
OFFENCE: Break and Enter DATE: APRIL 12, 2022
LOCATION: Old Carriage Drive, Kitchener, ON
Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Break-in on Old Carriage Drive in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a break and enter at a residence on Old Carriage Drive in Kitchener.
On April 12, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a break-in.
An unknown suspect reportedly climbed onto a second-floor balcony and attempted to force their way into a unit at an apartment building.
The suspect was confronted by the homeowner and fled the area on foot.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with dash-cam or home surveillance footage in the area, or anyone with information, is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
