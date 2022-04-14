Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
You can never look back

bySteve Galea
April 12, 2022
One of the biggest conundrums for any turkey hunter is deciding whether or not to turn to have a look when a twig snaps behind you.

In a perfect world, you should sit still, remain silent, and not twitch a muscle. You should then wait until whatever is snapping the twigs comes around into your line of sight. Then, if it is a legal turkey, you can decide whether or not to shoot. And, if it is a bear, you can make the decision as to whether you need to soil your pants retroactively.

Of course, encountering bears during a turkey hunt is a rarity for most of us.

In the many years I have turkey hunted, I have had only one experience in which a bear was within a few yards of me.

But it was quite an experience.

That bear was big and seemed even bigger since I was sitting on the ground. Eventually, it walked between my decoys and me while I sat still with my back against a tree. Luckily, that encounter happened shortly after first light, so my gun was uncased. Because of this, I was not fearful or nervous. There’s something about having a loaded 12-gauge shotgun in your hands that alleviates those sentiments. So, I just watched it move on and enjoyed the show.

Later that morning, however, when I began hearing twigs snap behind me, I did get a little nervous – and I have been nervous whenever twigs snap behind me ever since.

This is probably ridiculous. As I said, it’s rare to have close encounters with a bear when turkey hunting and nothing most of us should worry about. I mean, there are so many other things that could cause a twig to snap, right? And, as a rule, a bear wants nothing to do with a human.

Nevertheless, every time a twig snaps behind me, the following occurs.

My mind says, “Don’t move. Stay still. That could be a turkey trying to sneak in from behind you.”

Then the little voice in my head whispers, “On the other hand, it could be a big predatory bear…”

My mind typically responds with “It’s probably a turkey. For the love of God, don’t move.”

And the little voice says, “Sure, it’s probably a turkey…though it seems pretty loud for a turkey. Is your will up to date?”

Then my mind answers, “If it’s not a turkey, it’s probably a deer, grouse, moose, racoon, squirrel, porcupine, fox, coyote or hare. Heck, remember that opening day when a pair of wood ducks walked past you?”

Then the little voice says (this time a little bit louder), “Or it could be a bear… A big hungry bear. They’re ravenous after hibernation. Maybe you should turn your head slowly and have a look. It could be your last.”

That conversation continues until the twig snapping ceases. And I will not yet have moved.

That’s when my brain notes, “Whatever it is has gone away.”

Then the little voice says, “Or maybe it’s just ready to pounce. Hey, I know you don’t believe in all the cougar stories, but what if there’s something to them?”

I will then turn quickly to see a red squirrel, who proceeds to give me crap.

And feeling kind of stupid, I snicker. Then, I’ll turn back to face my decoys just in time to see a big gobbler U-turn quickly and sprint over the rise.

Author
Steve Galea
Steve Galea is best known as a humour columnist, but if it relates to hunting or fishing, he's serious about it. As upland game editor, he enjoys spending time in tangled places gunning for ruffed grouse and woodcock, especially in good company.



