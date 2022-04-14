Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

There are a number of variations on pancakes

byChef Duff
April 13, 2022
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0
Jump to RecipePrint Recipe

Now that it’s maple season, our thoughts turn to pancakes, which we love to smother with butter and, of course, plenty of maple syrup!

Pancakes go as far back as the Middle Ages and may have been called “brodchen” which means “little cake” (as does the Spanish word “tortilla,” for that matter).

What we’re looking at today however is its savoury cousin, the potato pancake.

Even though potatoes comes from the Americas, the concept of forming grated potato into a patty was formulated by many European cultures.

Of course, the German, Swiss and Jewish peoples are famous for it, so are many Eastern European cultures.

The premise is similar across the board, although some versions use binders such as egg and/or flour and some do not. Typically, most versions are used in a more savoury capacity.

Shredded hashbrowns are a similar concept although it’s usually meant to be fried  broken apart. It was probably someone’s failed attempt to make pancakes and they said, “oh, no, they’re supposed to look like that!”

In today’s recipe we use sweet potato to shake things up.

Sweet potatoes are lower in water and starch then regular ones, so I highly recommend using the flour/egg binding method to hold them together.

These are both great for breakfast or as a side with your favourite meat entrée for something different.

If you want to smother them in maple syrup anyway, go ahead – I won’t stop you!

Sweet Potato & Green Onion Pancakes
Pin
Print

Sweet Potato & Green Onion Pancakes

Recipe by Chef Duff

These are both great for breakfast or as a side with your favourite meat entrée for something different.

Ingredients

  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten

  • 1/4 cup flour

  • Salt

  • Pepper

  • 1 bundle green onions, sliced

  • 1 lb sweet potatoes, peeled, washed and grated

  • 1/4 cup cooking oil

Directions

  • Whisk together eggs, flour, salt and pepper in large bowl until smooth; stir in green onions and sweet potato.
  • Heat 2 Tbsp. oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Drop batter into skillet by scant 1/2 cup to make 2 or 3 mounds (do not crowd), pressing gently with spatula to flatten; cook, carefully flipping once, until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to paper towel–lined plate using slotted spoon; keep warm. Repeat with remaining batter in 2 batches, adding 1 tbsp of the remaining oil between each batch.
  • Transfer pancakes to serving platter; serve immediately.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Chef Duff
Chef Bruce Duff is the operator of "Chef Duff at RiverSong" Banquet Hall, Cafe and Culinary Centre just outside of St. Jacobs. Since completing his training at Humber College in Toronto, Chef Duff has been an incumbent at many local establishments including Westmount Gold Club, Conestoga College as well as The Walper and Huether hotels.



Related Posts
Read the full story

Skipping right to a taste of summer

Almost April and still feels like spring isn’t coming, so we’re skipping ahead to a summer recipe! A…
March 29, 2022
Read the full story

Of warmer weather and going green

So it’s March break this week, which makes me think of going to Florida or somewhere warm. Today…
March 16, 2022
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0