There are a number of variations on pancakes

Now that it’s maple season, our thoughts turn to pancakes, which we love to smother with butter and, of course, plenty of maple syrup!

Pancakes go as far back as the Middle Ages and may have been called “brodchen” which means “little cake” (as does the Spanish word “tortilla,” for that matter).

What we’re looking at today however is its savoury cousin, the potato pancake.

Even though potatoes comes from the Americas, the concept of forming grated potato into a patty was formulated by many European cultures.

Of course, the German, Swiss and Jewish peoples are famous for it, so are many Eastern European cultures.

The premise is similar across the board, although some versions use binders such as egg and/or flour and some do not. Typically, most versions are used in a more savoury capacity.

Shredded hashbrowns are a similar concept although it’s usually meant to be fried broken apart. It was probably someone’s failed attempt to make pancakes and they said, “oh, no, they’re supposed to look like that!”

In today’s recipe we use sweet potato to shake things up.

Sweet potatoes are lower in water and starch then regular ones, so I highly recommend using the flour/egg binding method to hold them together.

These are both great for breakfast or as a side with your favourite meat entrée for something different.

If you want to smother them in maple syrup anyway, go ahead – I won’t stop you!

Pin Print Sweet Potato & Green Onion Pancakes Recipe by Chef Duff Ingredients 2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 cup flour

Salt

Pepper

1 bundle green onions, sliced

1 lb sweet potatoes, peeled, washed and grated

1/4 cup cooking oil Directions Whisk together eggs, flour, salt and pepper in large bowl until smooth; stir in green onions and sweet potato.

Heat 2 Tbsp. oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Drop batter into skillet by scant 1/2 cup to make 2 or 3 mounds (do not crowd), pressing gently with spatula to flatten; cook, carefully flipping once, until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to paper towel–lined plate using slotted spoon; keep warm. Repeat with remaining batter in 2 batches, adding 1 tbsp of the remaining oil between each batch.

Transfer pancakes to serving platter; serve immediately.