Police charge pair under provincial Animal Welfare Services Act

Police have charged two Kitchener residents under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) Act after an investigation in Kitchener.

On March 28, officers from Waterloo Regional Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Central Division began an animal cruelty investigation in conjunction with inspectors from Provincial Animal Welfare Services.

A member of the community had located a tied-up garbage bag with four live kittens inside it while out for a walk in the Southdale neighbourhood of Kitchener. The community member contacted police and brought the animals home and provided care for them for a short time until the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth responded.

On April 9, as a result of the investigation by WRPS and Provincial Animal Welfare Services, two Kitchener residents, a 37-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, were charged under the PAWS Act with causing distress and permitting distress to an animal.

The kittens remain in the care of the Humane Society and are reported to be in good health.

Members of the public are reminded that if they witness animal cruelty, to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Provincial Animal Welfare Services at 1-833-926-4625.

APRIL 5

3:41 PM | Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a collision between a black Mazda 3 and a horse-drawn buggy that occurred on Manser Road between Perth Line and Deborah Glaser Line in Wellesley Township. The driver of the buggy, a 39-year-old Perth County woman, was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. The buggy passengers, a 3-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, both from Perth County, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Mazda, a 60-year-old Elgin County man, reported no physical injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information in connection to the incident, is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

APRIL 6

10:10 AM | An unknown subject entered a business located in the area of Weber Street North and Farmers Market Road in the Township of Woolwich. The subject selected merchandise from the store and left without paying for the items. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

2:00 PM | Wellington County OPP discovered a vehicle in a ditch on Wellington Road 109, Teviotdale. As a result of an investigation, a 43-year-old Minto Township woman was charged with ‘impaired operation’ and ‘impaired operation – 80 plus (mgs of alcohol in 100mL of blood).’

APRIL 8

1:06 AM | A fire call brought emergency crews to Moser Young Road and Lawson Line in Wellesley Township. Upon arrival, police discovered what appeared to be a small wooden skid set on fire. Wellesley Fire attended and extinguished the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

4:00 AM | Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision at a business on Erbs Road in Wilmot Township. An employee observed a vehicle parked at the rear of the business and two males standing outside the vehicle. The employee approached the men, who rushed to their vehicle and attempted to flee. The suspects crashed their vehicle into the employee’s vehicle before taking off from the area. The suspect vehicle is described as a grey Chevrolet Cavalier. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

APRIL 10

12:53AM | Police responded to a report of a vehicle travelling west on Bloomingdale Road in the Township of Woolwich near Daniel Street when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. The deer was killed as a result of the collision. The driver of the vehicle did not report any physical injuries.

2:20 PM | Police received a report of a break and enter at a business in the area of South Field Drive in Elmira. At 7:30 a.m. that day, an unknown suspect cut the locks of two sea cans located at the business but did not enter the cans. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Woolwich firefighters were called to the Home Hardware headquarters in St. Jacobs Tuesday about 4:15 p.m. after a fire was discovered in a dumpster on the east side of the building. The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries. The cause remains unknown. [Leah Gerber]