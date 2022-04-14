Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Martin, George W.

Was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in his 82nd year after a year long battle with cancer. George passed away peacefully at Hospice Waterloo Region surrounded by the love of his family. Beloved husband and best friend of Norma (Beaudin) for 60 years. Father to Kevin (Christine), Jeff (Lisa) and Chris (Debbie). Cherished Grandfather to Rachel (Alex), Kirstin, Mackenzie (Taryn), Kacie (Sol), Lindsay (Kevin), Anthony, and Great-Grandfather to Kinsley. Brother to Floyd Martin and the late Esther (Melvin) Weber. George will be dearly missed by all including his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Menno B. and Mary Ann (Weber) Martin. Visitation will be held at Emmanuel Evangelical Missionary Church, 2 First St. W., Elmira on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 1-2:15 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following at 2:30 p.m. Masks are not mandatory but are preferred. A livestream of the service will be available on George’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Private family interment in Hawkesville Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation – Regional Cancer Centre or Hospice Waterloo Region may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

Cassandra Merlihan
