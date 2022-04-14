Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
James Michael Wright
1945 – 2022

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Grand River Hospital in his 77th year, surrounded by family and loved ones. Beloved husband for 53 years of Rosemary Wright. Father of William (Loretta), Maureen, Wendy, Christine (Wayne), Bryan (Sam). James took great pride in his role as grandpa to Abbigail, Travis, Kaitlyn, Natalie, Michael, Jonathan, Hayden and Keith. James is survived by his younger brother Richard (Lorri) and sisters- in-law Betty Hinsperger and Eileen Randall as well as many nieces and nephews. James was predeceased by his parents Agnes and Oliver Wright; older siblings John and Ruth Wright, Dorothy and George Collin, Jean and Ron Litt; parents-in-law Simon and Agnes Schwartzbeck, and brothers-in-law Bob Hinsperger, and Joe Randall. At Jim’s request there will be no funeral service and cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

