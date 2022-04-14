Elmira Optimists gear up for Easter candy giveaway on Saturday

The Elmira Optimist Club is running an Easter Egg drive-thru event for the second year in a row.

With a long Easter stick, volunteers will be passing out small packages containing candy and chocolate through car windows on Saturday.

In previous years the Optimist Club held an Easter candy toss event.

“We’re hoping in future years we can go back to the old ways of doing things, but we do what we can,” said club vice-president Wilfred Doll.

The free event will take place at the Elmira Bowl property at 15 First St. E. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 16.

Donations will be accepted in person at the event, and Doll said a GoFundMe page will also be set up accessible on the Elmira Optimist Club’s Facebook page. Funds will go toward youth-oriented groups in the local community, he added.

Volunteers will be wearing masks, and the group is asking attendees to mask up as well.

This year the club has ordered 400 packages of Easter candy and chocolates to hand out to kids, said Doll.

“Come down and enjoy the candy,” he said.