Sommers, Delores Marie

Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener at the age of 88 years. Delores (Petzold) Sommers was the beloved wife of the late Bill Sommers (December 26, 2014). Dear sister-in-law of Cindy Petzold of Colborne, and Sheila Sommers of London. Lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews, Tina Nantais, Timothy (Shawna) Petzold all of Kitchener, Gary (Jackie) Weppler of Linwood, Cathy Sommers and Greg (Dawn) Sommers all of London and great-aunt to Brittany Hunt, Samantha Nantais (David), Cole Petzold, Avery Petzold, Jessica Sommers-Wood (Andrew), and Ryan Sommers (Julie). Predeceased by her parents William and Irene (Brighton) Petzold, sister Dorothy (Lorne) Weppler, brothers Kenneth Petzold and Howard (Margaret) Petzold, sister-in-law Yvonne Ashley (Bruce), and brother-in-law John Sommers. There will be no funeral home visitation. A private family service was held in the Dreisinger Funeral Home chapel, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira, followed by a family interment in Memory Gardens, Breslau. A public memorial gathering to celebrate Delores’ life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, 11 First St. E., Elmira on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. As expressions of sympathy donations to St. James Lutheran Church, Elmira would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



