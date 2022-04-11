Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Robbery at Telecommunications Store in Cambridge

byObserver Staff
April 8, 2022
MONDAY:  April 11, 2022                              Case # 1803              

OFFENCE: Robbery                                        DATE:  MARCH 17, 2022

LOCATION:   Hespeler Road and Bishop Street North, Cambridge, ON

Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Robbery at Telecommunications Store in Cambridge

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Members of Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Robbery Unit continue to investigate a robbery at a telecommunications store in Cambridge.

On March 17, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at a store in the area of Hespeler Road and Bishop Street North. 

An employee of the store was approached by three males, one of which was brandishing a handgun, who demanded merchandise from the store. 

The males fled after stealing an undisclosed amount of merchandise. 

There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the incident. 

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the three males in the photos.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

  • the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
  • a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca    

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

