OFFENCE : Robbery DATE: MARCH 17, 2022

LOCATION : Hespeler Road and Bishop Street North, Cambridge, ON

Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Robbery at Telecommunications Store in Cambridge

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Members of Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Robbery Unit continue to investigate a robbery at a telecommunications store in Cambridge.

On March 17, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at a store in the area of Hespeler Road and Bishop Street North.

An employee of the store was approached by three males, one of which was brandishing a handgun, who demanded merchandise from the store.

The males fled after stealing an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the three males in the photos.

