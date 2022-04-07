Waterloo Regional Police investigating thefts of LRT track components

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating reports of metal components and wiring thefts from train tracks in Kitchener.

On March 28, police received reports of thefts from the ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) tracks in the area of Hayward Avenue and CN Rail.

In one instance, on March 26 at approximately 5:45 p.m., police received a call from LRT staff advising that components containing metal elements and wiring were missing from the track.

The incident caused service disruptions to the LRT, which lasted several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

MARCH 29

2:15 PM | Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate a report of an indecent act in St. Jacobs, in the area of King and Spring streets. The male suspect was described as 50 to 65 years old, 5’8”, with an average build. He was wearing a grey toque, a medical mask, a multi-colour jacket and green or grey pants. The male was also carrying multiple bags. He was last seen at the Grand River Transit bus stop located at King and Cedar streets. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this male or incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MARCH 30

7:26 AM | Police received a report of a collision in the area of Greenwood Hill Road and Weimar Line in Wellesley Township. The driver of a vehicle was travelling west on Greenwood Hill Road when they entered the intersection and struck the driver of a motor vehicle travelling west on Weimar Line. A 63-year-old Wellesley Township man was charged with ‘stop at through highway.’

5:10 AM | An unknown suspect gained entry into a business in the area of Weber Street North and Farmers Market Road in Woolwich Township. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information, is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can be submitted online by visiting www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

APRIL 1

2:55 PM | Police responded to the area of Bleams Road and Queen Street in Wilmot Township for a report of a stabbing. Officers located the suspect shortly after arriving on scene and made an arrest. The victim was transported to a out of region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As a result of the investigation, a 15-year-old Kitchener youth was charged with aggravated assault. Both parties are known to one another. The male was held in custody for a bail hearing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

APRIL 4

2:12 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a break-in at a business in the area of Peel and Wilmot streets in New Hamburg. Sometime between April 2 at 8 p.m. and April 4 at 12:30 p.m., unknown suspect(s) gained entry into a building and stole property. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

6:18 PM | Police received a report of a shoplifter at a business in the area of Arthur and Wyatt streets in Elmira. The male suspect concealed merchandise and left the store without paying for the items taken. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.