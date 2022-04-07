Martin, Christian B.
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at home in his 87th year. Christian Martin of RR 1, Elmira, was the beloved husband of Salome for 65 years. Also survived by sister Ada (the late Joseph) Horst and sisters-in-law Annie (the late Sidney) Martin, Elvina and Orvie Wideman. Fondly remembered by the Oscar Martin family, and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Moses and Elizabeth (Burkhart) Martin, stepmother Harriet (Brubacher) Martin, brothers Leander, Sidney, Ervin, and sisters Hannah (Edwin) Martin, Magdelena (Ervin) Bowman, Sarah Martin; Peter Martin in infancy, brother-in-law Joseph Horst and sister-in-law Maryann Martin. Viewing took place at 1446 Tilman Road, RR 1, Elmira, on Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 2-6 p.m. and on Monday, April 4, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. A family service was held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the home, then to Springfield Mennonite Meeting House for burial and further service.