EcoBoosters selling rain barrels to mark Earth Day

The Nith Valley EcoBoosters are selling rain barrels in an effort to reduce the amount of rainwater runoff while also helping residents save money on their water bills. The event coincides with Earth Day, April 22.

“The idea of rain barrels is first of all, to save money by using the water that comes off of the roof of your house and your garage and into your rain barrel rather than using tap water to water flowers and shrubs. So it saves people money,” said the organization’s Dean Peachey.

“It’s good for the environment because you’re slowing down when it rains…the water runs off roofs and sidewalks and streets and goes rushing into storm sewers or into streams. It doesn’t have a chance to percolate into the ground in an urban setting, and so by capturing some of the water in rain barrels and then using it slowly over time, it’s saving the runoff that goes over land and into streams,” he explained.

While Peachey acknowledged that the containers hold a relatively small amount of water (about 220 litres per barrel) the more people using them, the bigger difference it will make.

“It’s sort of like people say ‘why should I walk to the store when I can drive?’ Well, one person walking to the store is not going to make a difference. A lot of people walk to the store or taking a bicycle makes a difference. We’re doing this as a truckload sale, so the prices are quite a bit better than what people would typically find in a store.”

Along with reducing runoff the barrels protect the environment because they are repurposed food containers.

The barrels can be purchased online. For guaranteed delivery orders must be placed by April 15. Pickup will be April 22, from 4-7 p.m. at the Wilmot Recreation Complex parking lot.

For more information, contact Peachey at deanpeachey@gmail.com.