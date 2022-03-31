Volunteers step up to save minor baseball season

After some doubt about whether or not it could continue to operate, the South Woolwich Minor Baseball season is a go.

According to co-president Rob Elson, the pandemic, combined with multiple people stepping away from their committee volunteer roles, led to the possibility of the league shutting down permanently.

“We lost three to five people over the last couple years and if nobody stepped up for this year, we wouldn’t have this year, which would lead to us not even trying for it next year. Unfortunately, we’ve had to cancel the last two years because of COVID. Because it is such a short season and where the lockdowns have been and everything, there just wasn’t a point of having a season for us at all,” he explained.

After the organization put out the call for volunteers they had several people step forward to help. The next step will be finding people to coach, Elson said.

“I think that will be a little easier this year with the fact that we’ve already put that urgency out and we have other people already saying that they’re willing to coach. That’s going to help.”

While there are a couple of people who are in their final year on the committee the league is trending in the right direction now, Elson said.

“The ones that were left on the committee didn’t want to see this fall through. It’s been around for so long. And we didn’t want to be the ones that were having to make that announcement,” he said.

An announcement on registration and start dates is forthcoming.