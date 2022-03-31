Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Skipping right to a taste of summer

byChef Duff
March 29, 2022
1 minute read
Almost April and still feels like spring isn’t coming, so we’re skipping ahead to a summer recipe!

A “clafouti” is actually a French dessert in which black cherries are suspended in a light batter and baked into a flan. Historically the pits were left in the cherries, which created a real nutty aroma as it baked. As this is in fact a nutty idea, now it is made with pitted cherries and sometimes almonds might be added to the mix to create the desired aroma!

A clafouti might be made with other fruits instead such as apples, peaches, blueberries, etc.

It would then be called a “peach clafouti” for example to signify the difference.

What we’re making today is a savoury light dinner version of the clafouti (which could be paired with a salad to make into a meal) and not only does it not have cherries, but is not really a clafouti at all!

Nevertheless, we’re making something  that has some similarities.

It’s not quite a clafouti and it’s not quite a quiche either, but either way it is delicious!

If one were to arrange the cherry tomatoes strategically around in the pan after adding the batter, it would then resemble the appearance of a true clafouti.

Either way, just eat it – it’s delicious!

Corn & Tomato Clafouti
Corn & Tomato Clafouti

Recipe by Chef Duff

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup cornmeal

  • 1 tsp. baking powder

  • 1 Tbsp. each chives and parsley

  • 4 large eggs

  • 1 cup milk

  • 1 cup corn kernels (frozen works fine)

  • 1/2 tsp. chopped jalapeños

  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

  • 1/2 cup shredded Gouda

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F
  • Mix together cornmeal, baking powder, chives, parsley, salt and black pepper in large bowl. Whisk eggs with milk in separate bowl until combined; whisk into cornmeal mixture until smooth. Stir in corn and jalapeños
  • Pour into greased 8-inch square glass baking dish. Sprinkle with tomatoes and cheese.
  • Bake until set and slightly puffed, about 30 minutes. Run paring knife along edges of clafouti to release from baking dish. Let cool in pan on rack 5 minutes before slicing.

Author
Chef Duff
Chef Bruce Duff is the operator of "Chef Duff at RiverSong" Banquet Hall, Cafe and Culinary Centre just outside of St. Jacobs. Since completing his training at Humber College in Toronto, Chef Duff has been an incumbent at many local establishments including Westmount Gold Club, Conestoga College as well as The Walper and Huether hotels.



