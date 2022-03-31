Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Conrad, Keitha Merle (nee Heubach)

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Wellington Terrace Long Term Care Home, Fergus in her 85th year, formerly of Elmira and Elora. Dear mother of Scott (Melissa) of Elora. Sister to Myrna (Paul) Schmalz of Elmira, Jan (Jack) Ellis of Saskatoon, and Len (Anne) Heubach of Kitchener. Also remembered by her nieces, nephews and many friends. Predeceased by her husband Bill (2004) and her parents Les and Ruth Heubach. At Keitha’s request cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation or funeral service. A private family interment will take place at Elmira Union Cemetery at a later date. Many thanks to the staff and volunteers at Wellington Terrace for the wonderful compassionate care provided over the last four years. In Keitha’s memory, donations to Wellington Terrace Long Term Care Home or Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

