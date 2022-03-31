Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Brubacher, Elizabeth

Peacefully passed away at Country View Retirement Home on Saturday, March 26, 2022 in her 83rd year. Leaves to mourn brothers Isaac (Leona), Henry (Sarah) of RR 1, Wallenstein; Clarence (Elmeda), Emanuel (Velina) of RR 3, Wallenstein; and sister-in-law Lovina Brubacher of Mine Centre. Survived by 27 nieces and nephews. Also remembered by Selinda Brubacher. Predeceased by her parents John and Lovina Brubacher, brother Israel, sister Susannah, and one niece. Visitation took place at the home of Isaac Brubacher, 5764 Buehler Line, Wallenstein, on Monday, March 28, 2022 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m., and Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. A private family service was held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the home of Isaac Brubacher, then to Weaverland Mennonite Meeting House for burial and further service. A special thank you to the staff at Country View for the special care.

