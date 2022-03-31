Annual public-sector sunshine list growing in leaps and bounds

Woolwich and Wellesley townships contributed 16 members to a list of people on the public dime who earned more than $100,000 in 2021.

Across Ontario, the list – which includes doctors, nurses, teachers, police and firefighters in addition to civil servants – some 244,000 workers, up 19 per cent from 205,000 in 2020. The provincial government attributes 92 per cent of the additions to teachers’ salaries.

The provincially mandated salary information, known as the sunshine list, was released this week.

Topping the list again in 2021 was the CEO of Ontario Power Generation (OPG), Kenneth Hartwick, who was paid$1,628,246.

In Woolwich, chief administrative officer David Brenneman was the highest paid of township employees, taking in $159,524.14. Director of finance/treasurer Richard Petherick received $123,830.28, while now-retired clerk Val Hummel took in $120,646.61. Recreation director Ann McArthur received $125,252.99. Director of infrastructure Jared Puppe received $126,174.48. Now-retired fire chief Dale Martin got $114,928.04, while his successor and former deputy chief Dennis Aldous was paid $104,075.96. Manager of planning Jeremy Vink was paid $110,119.23. Chief building office David Heuchert received $106,590.99 and manager of operations Carter Maguire was paid $111,891.80.

In Wellesley, chief administrative officer Rik Louwagie was paid $146,470. Clerk Grace Kosch made $108,013.74. Chief building official Darryl Denny, director of planning Geoff Vanderbaaren and fire chief Paul Redman each received $107,899.39. Director of public works Chris Cook made $101,432.07.

The regional government had 481 people on the list, an additional 65 over 2020. Chief administrative officer Bruce Lauckner was paid $315,412.40. The Waterloo Regional Police reported 730 people making more than $100,000, up from 672 the year before. Chief Bryan Larkin headed the list at $375,080, up from $330,811.23 in 2020.

When first introduced in 1996, the list contained 4,319 names. Inflation is responsible for much of the increase.