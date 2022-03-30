Martin, Ephraim D.M.

Oct. 24, 1936 – Mar. 25, 2022

Peacefully at his home on Friday, March 25, 2022, Ephraim D.M. Martin of RR 4, Elmira, at the age of 85 years, 5 months and 1 day. Husband of Annie (Weber) Martin, living in matrimony approximately 63 years. Father of Esther and Valina Martin of Wallenstein, Noah and Lovina Martin of RR 1, Holyrood, Lena and Peter Martin of RR 1, Linwood, Barbara and Elo Bowman of RR 3, Listowel, Naamon and Salema Martin of Val Gagne, Jonas and Lovina Martin of RR 1, Wallenstein, and Urias and Selema Martin of RR 4, Elmira. Survived by 39 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Also survived by his step mother-in-law Alice (Mrs. Noah) Weber of RR 1, Linwood. Brother of Selina and Simon Martin of RR 5, Lucknow, Ammon and Sarah Martin of Val Gagne, Oziah and Emma Martin of RR 3, Listowel, and Joseph and Ada Martin of RR 2, Massey. Brother-in-law of Valina (Mrs. Sidney) Martin of RR 3, Lindsay, Minerva (Mrs. David) Martin of RR 1, Elmira, and Henry and Irene Weber of Wellesley. Predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Hannah Martin, parents-in-law Noah and Lydia Weber, two great-grandchildren, sisters and brothers-in-law Adeline and Levi Frey, Sarah and Seranus Weber, Malinda and Ivan Sauder, and Annie Martin; brothers: Urias Martin, Sidney Martin, and David Martin, and sisters-in-law Velina (Mrs. Ammon) Martin, Erma (Mrs. Joseph) Martin, and sister-in-law Selina Weber in childhood. Viewing took place at the home of Urias and Selema Martin, 7253 Blind Line, RR 4, Elmira on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 2-5 and 6:30-8:30 p.m., and Monday, March 28, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. Funeral service was held at the home on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 9 a.m., then to Peel Mennonite Meeting House for burial and further service.

Dreisinger Funeral Home Ltd.