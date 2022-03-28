Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
WRPS Continue to Investigate Report of a Gun Shot in Kitchener

byObserver Staff
March 28, 2022
MONDAY:  March 28, 2022                  Case # 1801              

OFFENCE: Weapons                               DATE:  MARCH 19, 2022

LOCATION:    West Avenue and Homewood Avenue, KITCHENER, ON

Waterloo Region, Ontario- On March 19, 2022, at approximately 4:50 a.m., officers responded to the area of West Avenue and Homewood Avenue in Kitchener for a report of a gun shot.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., multiple residents in the area were woken by the sound of a gun shot.

Officers responded to the area and located a single 9 mm brass casing on the road.

There were no further reported incidents in the area and no physical injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information in connection to the incident, is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

  • the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
  • a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca    

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

