WCS seeking public input on additional uses of youth centre space

Its youth centre at Elmira’s WMC not always in use with youth programming, Woolwich Community Services is looking for input on other uses for the space.

Utilizing its youth centre, the organization is planning to open a what it calls a “Community Hub” to offer additional programming.

The Woolwich Youth Centre is currently open Thursdays and Fridays from 3-7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Our hope is to offer a mix of programming, including groups coming in using the space to provide their programming partnerships between agencies to run programming together. And then also community led initiatives,” said WCS community engagement coordinator Leigh-Anne Quinn.

WCS is hosting two one-hour information sessions on March 30 at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

“We of course, have some ideas, but we really want to hear from the community on what they want,” Quinn said, noting it’s also an opportunity for residents propose their own uses for the space.

“We know that there are lots of people out there that have things that they want to offer the community. Maybe they want to use the space there’s those opportunities as well,” she said.

The hope is for the agency to build off programs deemed to be successful, Quinn said.

“We’ve been working on providing connection programs through initiatives like our free hot dog Thursday program. We have offered a wacky Wednesday program at the park for kids, which is free. We’ve offered chat Tuesday where adults can meet up the park to chat and have had guest speakers,” she said.

“The importance here is that mental health starts with connection. So having a place where people can go to build community is very important,” she added.

The timing for starting this program is right with COVID restrictions easing, Quinn said.

“Now that there are restrictions being lifted and people are feeling more comfortable being out and about, it would be great to start offering a place for people to go,” she explained.

“The goal is to get people out and get them connected. To be able to feel like they have connections in their community.