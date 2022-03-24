Using just the right ingredients keeps these cookies crisp

To make cookies that are thin and crispy, we picked our ingredients carefully: cake flour, melted butter, egg yolk and a combination of brown and white sugar. Cake flour contains less protein than all-purpose flour does, so it forms less gluten when it’s mixed into a dough.
Since gluten gives baked goods their structure, a cookie with less gluten will spread out more in the oven. Using melted butter makes for a softer, moister dough that spreads out as it bakes. Like gluten, egg proteins help give baked goods structure.
Skipping the protein-packed egg white keeps our cookies thin and crispy. The brown sugar adds molasses-y flavor while the white sugar holds on to less moisture to help with crispness.
Last but not least: Pressing these cookies before they go into the oven encourages them to spread out evenly for optimal crispiness!
Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies
12Cookies
Ingredients
3/4 cup (3 ounces) cake flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon baking soda
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
3 tablespoons sugar
3 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar
1 large egg yolk
2 teaspoons whole milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup (3 ounces) mini semisweet chocolate chips
Vegetable oil spray
Directions
- Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, salt and baking soda.
- In a large bowl, whisk melted butter, sugar and brown sugar until mixture is very well combined and smooth, about 1 minute. Add egg yolk, milk and vanilla and whisk until well combined and lightened in color, about 30 seconds.
- Add flour mixture to melted butter mixture and use a rubber spatula to stir until combined and no dry flour is visible. Add chocolate chips and stir until evenly distributed.
- Spray 1-tablespoon measuring spoon with vegetable oil spray. Use greased measuring spoon to drop dough onto parchment-lined baking sheet in 12 mounds (1 tablespoon each). Respray measuring spoon after every 2 or 3 mounds. Leave space between mounds.
- Wet your hand lightly. Use your damp hand to gently flatten each mound to 2-inch-wide circle, about 1/2-inch thick.
- Bake cookies until golden brown, 12 to 14 minutes.
- Remove baking sheet from oven and place on cooling rack. Let cookies cool completely on the baking sheet, about 30 minutes. Serve.
Notes
- Make sure to use mini chocolate chips in this recipe. We don’t recommend substituting regular-size chocolate chips — they’ll make the cookies too thick.