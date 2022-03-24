Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Snyder, David Allan

byCassandra Merlihan
March 23, 2022
Snyder, David Allan

Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 18, 2022 at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener at the age of 76 years. Beloved husband of the late Jane (Radtke) Snyder (December 25, 2020) and father of the late Michelle Snyder (July 2, 2021). Dear father of Christine Snyder and Jeremy McCullough. Lovingly remembered by his brother and sister-in-law Paul and Linda Snyder and his nephew Nathan Snyder (Tanya Tracey), niece Andrea Snyder (Brian Bauman) and great nephews and nieces Ava and Beckett Wadel, Kaden Snyder and Jordan Mahoney. Dave will be missed by the Radtke family. Predeceased by his parents Wesley and Norma (Schweitzer) Snyder and his sister Jane E. At Dave’s request cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation. A graveside service for family and friends will take place in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Elmira at a later date. Donations to St. James Lutheran Church, Elmira would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

