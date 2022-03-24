Doing the math reveals you can never have too many flies

The other day Jenn posed a question that I hoped she would never ask.

“How many flies does a fly angler actually need?” she queried.

I looked at her, suppressed my panic and then answered immediately.

I said, “Hey, did you do something different with your hair? I really like it.”

Jenn was taken aback by the sudden compliment, but soon recovered. Then she went on to tell me that she had not changed her hairstyle at all but had tried a new conditioner, which she really loved. Then she smelled her hair and let me do the same.

And I immediately noted, “Yes, it smells very nice too.”

After that, she left, thankfully forgetting about her original question.

But, between you and me, it was a very close call.

For what she asked was a question I don’t even like to ask myself. It’s the one every fly tyer fears most.

How many flies does an angler actually need?

As you might guess, it’s complicated. The standard answer is three of each: one to fish with, one to use as a backup, and then one to sell your buddy in case you catch fish with the first two. In terms of what constitutes “each,” you need to consider the fish you are targeting and the time of year. Then you need to factor in how you fish, the type of water, current speed, the rod, line and tippet you are using and your personal preferences and theories.

That means approximately 4,245,478 different types of flies, each in at least three sizes. Times three.

The good news is, if you don’t have all these options, you have excuses as to why you didn’t catch fish. And better still, you have more excuses to buy the flies or fly-tying material and hooks needed to fill these vacancies in your fly box.

Of course, there have been some fly anglers over the years who have purported to be successful with far less. My best advice is not to associate with them, because it increases the risk of passing this knowledge to your spouse.

I don’t think I need to say this but, if your spouse discovers this, you have a lot of explaining to do. He or she will then ask, why you have boxes and boxes of fly-tying material, several fly tying vises, dozens of books on fly patterns, and a room to tie flies in. Or, if you don’t tie you own, he or she might wonder why your largest monthly budgetary expenditure heading simply says, “Stocking fly boxes.”

The truth is fly tying or even just buying flies eventually becomes an addiction because it is fun.

Having flies for every angling occasion is the end goal here. But we all know that the goal is unattainable. There are far too many aquatic insects and other types of fish food out there to imitate.

So, if you just wanted to catch fish, you’d do best to tone it down a bit and fill a fly box for each category of insect and aquatic life that are important to fish. One box for mayflies, one for caddis flies, stoneflies, leeches, minnows, and so on. And eventually, you’ll have enough flies to succeed anywhere in North America.

Then again, if you just wanted to catch fish, you’d use a worm and bobber.