Martin, Aaron

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Hospice Waterloo Region on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Florence Martin of Elmira for over 62 years. Loved father of Steven of Nelson, BC, Darrell and Kari of Ellijay, Georgia, Glen and Marlene of Elmira, and Lynette and Rick Weber of Elmira. Cherished grandfather of Andrew and Beth, Leanne and Ian, Matthew and Kristy; Scott, Jessica and Austin; Janessa and Zack, Sharese and Dustin, Jayden (Leah), Benton and Kaitlyn, Lucas; and great-grandfather of Danya and Psalm; Emmett; Ariana; Easton; Allianna and Braelyn; and Alethea. Brother of Edna and Mahlon Bauman, Laura Martin, and brother-in-law of Mary Martin. Will be missed by foster daughter Jandera, many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Oliver Martin and Susannah (Martin) Hoffman, brothers Leonard and Mahlon (Marjorie), and brother-in-law Ernie Martin. Visitation was held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Woodside Bible Fellowship, 200 Barnswallow Drive, Elmira. Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Woodside with interment to follow in Hawkesville Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and will be available on Aaron’s tribute page of the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Conestoga Bible Camp or Woodside Bible Fellowship: Missions Projects, or Hospice Waterloo Region would be appreciated and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.