Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Martin, Aaron

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Hospice Waterloo Region on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Florence Martin of Elmira for over 62 years. Loved father of Steven of Nelson, BC, Darrell and Kari of Ellijay, Georgia, Glen and Marlene of Elmira, and Lynette and Rick Weber of Elmira. Cherished grandfather of Andrew and Beth, Leanne and Ian, Matthew and Kristy; Scott, Jessica and Austin; Janessa and Zack, Sharese and Dustin, Jayden (Leah), Benton and Kaitlyn, Lucas; and great-grandfather of Danya and Psalm; Emmett; Ariana; Easton; Allianna and Braelyn; and Alethea. Brother of Edna and Mahlon Bauman, Laura Martin, and brother-in-law of Mary Martin. Will be missed by foster daughter Jandera, many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Oliver Martin and Susannah (Martin) Hoffman, brothers Leonard and Mahlon (Marjorie), and brother-in-law Ernie Martin. Visitation was held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Woodside Bible Fellowship, 200 Barnswallow Drive, Elmira. Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Woodside with interment to follow in Hawkesville Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and will be available on Aaron’s tribute page of the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Conestoga Bible Camp or Woodside Bible Fellowship: Missions Projects, or Hospice Waterloo Region would be appreciated and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



Related Posts
Read the full story

Ellis, Karen Louise (nee Pond)

Ellis, Karen Louise (nee Pond) Peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Hospice Wellington,…
March 23, 2022
Read the full story

Weigel, J. David

Weigel, J. David Peacefully passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Hospice Wellington, Guelph at the age…
March 15, 2022
Read the full story

Weber, Abigail

Weber, Abigail Passed away at McMaster Children’s Hospital on Monday, March 14, 2022 in her 5th year. Beloved…
March 15, 2022
Read the full story

Guerrero, Jo-Ann

Guerrero, Jo-Ann Passed away peacefully at her home in Elmira, surrounded by family, on Sunday, December 12, 2021…
March 16, 2022
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0