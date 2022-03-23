Ellis, Karen Louise (nee Pond)
Peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, in her 81st year. Devoted mother of Roger of Waterloo, Louise of Elmira, and Darren (Laurie) of Kitchener. Adoring grandmother of Devyn, Sydney, Olivia, Courtney and Adryan Ellis. Dear sister to Don (Diane) Pond of Kitchener, Barry (the late Karen) Pond of Elmira, Jane Uttley-Eaton (the late Allan) of Kitchener. Lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families, and her many friends. Predeceased by her parents Sydney and Evelyn (Elligson) Pond. Karen was a very active member of St. James Lutheran Church, Elmira. At Karen’s request, cremation has taken place. Visiting was held at Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira, on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 1 – 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. The service was livestreamed and may be accessed on Karen’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Spring interment in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Elmira. In Karen’s memory, donations to St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation Hamilton, or Hospice Wellington would be appreciated, and may be made through the funeral home.